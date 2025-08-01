Kate Martin Catches Attention With Performance Before WNBA Trade Deadline
Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin has experienced an up-and-down second WNBA season. After being selected in the Expansion Draft following her rookie season with the Las Vegas Aces, Martin was given a new opportunity in Golden State.
Despite seeing her minutes increase overall this season from where they were as a rookie, Martin has fallen out of head coach Natalie Nakase’s regular rotation in recent games. This included a DNP-CD against the Dallas Wings last week, which has since been followed by sporadic playing time.
However, with the Valkyries shorthanded on Thursday, Martin was placed back into the rotation and had one of her better games of the season.
As the WNBA trade deadline approaches, Martin’s future in Golden State has been a topic of discussion. But with her performance on Thursday, many fans have been taking notice of her value to Golden State.
Finishing with 14 points, five rebounds and three made 3-point baskets in 23 minutes off the bench, Martin caught the attention of several fans who were excited to see her contributions in Golden State's narrow 68-67 win over Washington.
WNBA Fans React to Kate Martin's Performance Against Washington Mystics
"KATE MARTIN," exclaimed one fan. "i never once doubted you!"
"Kate Martin is always there when u need her," said another.
"Kate Martin is really LIKE THAT," one added.
"Kate Martin I see you," posted another.
"kate martin is one of my fav w players to watch," said a fan. "i wish the aces protected her in that expansion draft."
Kate Martin's Role in Golden State as WNBA Trade Deadline Nears
While there has been no reporting that directly suggests Martin will be on the move prior to next week's trade deadline, her future in Golden State was brought into focus recently by Marisa Ingemi of the San Francisco Chronicle.
"Head coach Natalie Nakase didn't play guard Kate Martin at all in Friday's win despite the short bench," Ingemi wrote on Saturday. "Forward Stephanie Talbot got similar treatment before the Valkyries waived her… Martin is the only player left on the roster who has been healthy-scratched for multiple games, but she is also under contract, so she might be a long-term player to build around if the Valkyries choose."
Perhaps Golden State's recent injury misfortune will present Martin with the opportunity to not only show she is capable of contributing now, but is a piece Golden State can count on for the future. The second-year guard is under contract through the 2027 WNBA season when Golden State owns a $85,745 team option (via Spotrac).