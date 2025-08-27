Former Indiana Fever Draft Pick Breaks Silence After Joining Valkyries
The Golden State Valkyries have seemingly been bit by the injury bug at the worst possible time in the midst of a tight race for one of the final playoff spots. They got some reprieve on Wednesday, however, signing rookie guard Bree Hall to a seven-day hardship contract after waiving her earlier this season.
Hall made two appearances for the Valkyries earlier this season, scoring three points in three minutes against the Connecticut Sun in her WNBA debut on June 22 before being held scoreless against the Seattle Storm in her only other appearance on June 29. The Indiana Fever selected Hall with the 20th pick in April's WNBA Draft out of South Carolina, but waived her during final cuts in May.
While at South Carolina, Hall was a member of the 2022 and 2024 national championship teams. She played a reserve role her freshman and sophomore years before earning a starting spot in 2023-24 as a junior. Hall started all 37 games for South Carolina's undefeated title-winning team that season, averaging 9.2 points and 1.5 assists per game.
Bree Hall Getting Back In The Mix With Valkyries
After being re-acquired by the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday, Hall practiced with the team. She also spoke with the media, where she addressed the emotions she's feeling and how she plans to help the team.
“It feels amazing. When I got the call from my agent, I was like super excited,” Hall said. “I nearly dropped a tear because I was just so excited and grateful for the opportunity … I think for me, the biggest thing would be just coming in and doing all the little things, doing whatever (coach) asks me to do. I've been really soaking it in..
"Luckily, I had a head start, so I remember a lot of the things. I get along with the girls really well, so that chemistry is still there. And like I said, just doing all the little things, scoring, rebounding, whatever is asked of me, I'm gonna do it.”
The Valkyries are currently holding on their playoff seeding for dear life, holding a tiebreaker over the Seattle Storm for the No. 7 seed despite both teams being 11 games out of first place. The Valkyries have a 1.5 game lead over the Los Angeles Sparks, who are currently out of the playoffs as the No. 9 seed.