Golden State Valkyries Facing Decision Before Chicago Sky Game
The Golden State Valkyries will have a decision to make in the coming days.
The Valkyries' season has already defied all expectations for an expansion franchise in their debut season and recently they've done so while being plagued with injuries, including the loss of arguably their best player forward Kayla Thornton to injury.
The losses they've suffered have required to look elsewhere to supplement their roster. One of those additional pieces has been guard Kaila Charles, whom the Valkyries initially signed on a 7-Day contract on August 1 to fill the absence of Thornton and forward Monique Billings, who has been out with an ankle injury.
Charles has since been signed to a second 7-Day hardship contract, but as that is due to expire the Valkyries now must decide by Friday whether or not to sign Charles again for another seven days, or to something more permanent.
In six games with the Valkyries, Charles is averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while averaging 14.3 minutes per game off the bench.
"When you have players like Kai step in, we're not really looking for what we are missing," Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase said (via Marisa Ingemi of the San Francisco Chronicle). "We're focusing more who we are now... We are the most 12 connected players I've ever had, and that is including Kai."
Charles Expected to Stay With Golden State
As Billngs' injury status is expected to be reevaluated by Golden State in the coming weeks, an impending return by the consistent starter could put Charles' status in jeopardy. Signing Charles to a rest-of-season contract would likely prompt a roster move to make space for her as a permanent member of the team.
Nakase added via Ingemi, "She’s playing solid minutes for us,” Nakase said. "... We’ve trusted her to finish games — her composure, her ability to pick up the game plan quickly, and her ability to pick up what we want from her quickly. She’s picking things up well. Again, credit to her to like, just bring confidence and bring a lot of joy to us, like she’s out there kind of with passion."
There is an argument to be made for keeping Charles. Her point, rebound, steal and block averages are all superior to that of Valkyries guard Kaitlyn Chen, who only has the advantage in assists-per-game, admittedly a crucial statistic at the guard position.
Either way, the Valkyries don't have to make a decision of that magnitude just yet and can instead deliberate on Charles' 7-Day status ahead of tomorrow.