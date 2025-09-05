Golden State Valkyries Make WNBA History in Big Win vs Dallas Wings
Thursday night's matchup between the Golden State Valkyries and Dallas Wings was no ordinary game in Ballhalla. There was history on the line.
Golden State entered the game with a magic number of one, meaning just a single win would clinch a trip to the playoffs, something unprecedented in the history of the WNBA for an Expansion franchise to achieve in its first season.
The Wings fought hard to make sure that didn't happen on their watch. The Wings led throughout the first half, outscoring the Valkyries by 10 in the second quarter to take a 41-32 lead. However, the Valkyries would not be stopped and came from behind in thrilling fashion to take the game 84-80 and punch their ticket to the postseason.
The Valkyries' Historic Playoff Berth
The Valkyries have found themselves in rare territory often this season. They have consistently defied expectations for an expansion franchise. Breaking records with attendance, a franchise evaluation, and an expansion team win record that has grown by the day, Golden State continues to break new ground.
This trip to the playoffs is yet another feather in their cap. The closest a team has come to the playoffs in their debut season was the now-defunct Orlando Miracle, who have since become the Connecticut Sun, who were kept out of the playoffs in 1999 after losing a tiebreaker at the end of the season.
There's no telling how far the Valkyries will make it in this year's playoffs. While they've clinched a spot, their exact place is still up in the air. They are currently the sixth seed based on record, but they could fall as far as the eighth seed, drastically changing the playoff picture.
As the sixth seed, they would likely face the Atlanta Dream in the first round, a team they're 1-2 against this year. However, falling lower than that could mean they face the powerhouse Minnesota Lynx or the Las Vegas Aces.
Another question mark in the Golden State playoff picture will be the health of the team. The Valkyries have been struck with several injuries as the season has gone on and are currently without veteran guard Tiffany Hayes, one of the key components of the offense.
Hayes is out with a knee injury and could be back by the final game of the season at best, but any further absence from Hayes could make things difficult for head coach Natalie Nakase and the Valkyries' offensive scheme.
A Change in Venue
One wrinkle in Golden State's trip to the postseason is where exactly that trip will be taking place.
The Valkyries play in the Chase Center, also known as Ballhalla. However, the Chase Center Center is going to be used for the Laver Cup, a tennis tournament that booked the venue years in advance, predating the Valkyries' debut.
As a result, the Valkyries will be playing their home game in the first round of the playoffs in the SAP Center in San Jose. The announcement came in an email sent out to season-ticket holders by the team.
Roster questions and venue uncertainty aside, Golden State has etched their place in WNBA history and can take comfort in the fact that no matter what, the postseason awaits.