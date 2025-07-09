Indiana Fever Coach Explains Caitlin Clark Decision After Loss to Valkyries
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark made her return after a five game absence due to a groin injury in the Fever's 80-61 loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday. However, the return was not what Clark or Fever fans had hoped for.
Clark scored just 10 points, her second lowest total so far this season, while shooting just two 3-pointers in the game.
Clark shot just 4-for-12 overall in the game, also tied for her second lowest field goal attempts in the regular season. The low attempt total was partially tied to an adjusted role for the Indiana guard that saw her playing more off the ball than her previous position as the primary initiator of the offense.
Clark was splitting the floor with fellow Indiana guard Aari McDonald, who stepped up for the Fever while Clark was absent. The expectation for some going into Wednesday's game was that Clark would take over McDonald's spot on the floor in her return, but Indiana head coach Stephanie White went with a different approach, pairing the two guards rather than replacing one with the other.
"I like the ability to have two primary (ball handlers) on the floor…being able to give the opponent different looks," White said postgame (via Moreau Sports Co).
White's decision was partially motivated by reducing the load on Clark, adding, "Quite frankly for C (Clark) especially not having to have her play under duress 94 feet…we’ll continue to work on that."
McDonald scored seven points in the loss, and while the move was intended to put Clark off the ball and facilitate the Indiana offense, the result didn't quite translate. While she did lead her team in assists in the game with six, that number is still tied for Clark's regular season low, whereas she has posted double-digit assists in games where she played in her more typical spot.
Clark has voiced her support of the adjustment, and the process appears to be a work in progress as White devises ways to keep her star player on the court while giving her a break from time to time.