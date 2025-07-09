WNBA Fans React to Stephanie White's Caitlin Clark Decision Against Valkyries
After missing five games with a groin injury, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is making her return on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Golden State Valkyries. This is a highly-anticipated return for Clark, who has missed half the season due to two separate injuries.
Prior to the groin issue, Clark missed time with a quad strain. Her return from that injury was emphatic, as she erupted for a season-high 32 points against the New York Liberty, adding eight assists and nine rebounds to hand the defending champions their first loss of the season.
While Clark will be looking for a similar showing on Wednesday, her role will look a bit different.
In the practices leading up to this game, Clark had been playing more off-ball. This was due to Indiana keeping Aari McDonald in the starting lineup, a 5-foot-6 point guard who had started the last three games in Clark’s absence.
“I think it will be really good for us to get [Clark] off the ball a little more in certain situations,” Fever head coach Stephanie White said on Monday (via Chloe Peterson of IndyStar). “Playing on the floor with Aari gives her the opportunity to do that. I think it can give her a break.”
While it was unclear if Indiana would in fact stick with the double point guard lineup against Golden State, that has since been made official.
WNBA fans in the replies have had mixed reactions to moving Clark off the ball.
"Tiny lineup," one wrote. "Better put the ball in Clark's hands and run, run, run."
"This is gonna be craaazy," said another.
"Spicy move.. I likes," one added.
"Very strange," a critical fan wrote.
"I actually like this is want to see her and aari on the floor together," wrote another.
It is worth noting that while Clark will see more time off the ball alongside McDonald, she is still projected to handle a large portion of the point guard duties. She also voiced her support for this decision on Tuesday.