Valkyries Facing Kate Martin Decision Before WNBA Trade Deadline
Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin began her WNBA career with the Las Vegas Aces. After a five-year collegiate run with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Martin was drafted No. 18 overall by Las Vegas in 2024.
Appearing in 34 games her rookie season, Martin was then selected by Golden State in the Expansion Draft. While she has seen her minutes per game increase by 5.3 this season, Martin has been slowly phased out of head coach Natalie Nakase’s rotation in recent games.
Receiving no playing time at all in Golden State’s victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday, Martin was a healthy scratch despite the team being shorthanded.
This development has raised questions about Martin’s WNBA future, and whether Golden State views her as a longterm piece. With the Aug. 7 WNBA trade deadline just over one week away, Marisa Ingemi of the San Francisco Chronicle detailed the decision Golden State faces with its second-year guard.
"Head coach Natalie Nakase didn't play guard Kate Martin at all in Friday's win despite the short bench," Ingemi pointed out. "Forward Stephanie Talbot got similar treatment before the Valkyries waived her… Martin is the only player left on the roster who has been healthy-scratched for multiple games, but she is also under contract, so she might be a long-term player to build around if the Valkyries choose."
Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase told reporters after Martin's DNP that the team is being mindful of minutes given Golden State's condensed schedule after the All-Star break. That said, as Ingemi noted, Nakase also said All-Star forward Kayla Thornton was just resting when she missed practice prior to the announcement she had underwent season-ending surgery.
While a player being phased out of the rotation this close to the deadline could often indicate a potential move, Martin is under contract through 2027 when she has an $85,745 club option (via Spotrac). If she doesn’t project to consistently factor into Nakase's post-break rotation, the Valkyries will have to decide whether she is part of their longterm vision.
In 22 games this season, Martin has averaged 6.8 points and 2.4 rebounds on 34.7% shooting.