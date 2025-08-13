Kate Martin Makes Feelings Clear After Valkyries Decrease Her Role
Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin has seen her role decrease in recent weeks. After being selected in the Expansion Draft following her rookie season with the Las Vegas Aces, Martin figured to be a key piece in Golden State’s rotation.
In her first 15 games with the Valkyries, Martin averaged 17.6 minutes per game. She posted averages of 7.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in those contests. In 14 appearances since, which account for the rest of her playing time this season, Martin has averaged just 14.6 minutes.
This decrease in Martin’s role also includes a DNP-CD against the Dallas Wings last month.
Kate Martin Opens Up About Challenging Second WNBA Season
While her playing time has been going down, Martin’s spirit remains high. Speaking with Jane Kenny of The San Francisco Standard, Martin got honest about the situation she faces.
“For me personally, it’s just controlling what I can control. It definitely depends if we have players out or not, depending on how many minutes, but I never try to focus on how many minutes I’m going to get,” the former Iowa guard said. “When I shift my focus more toward the defensive end, getting rebounds, and letting the game flow to me, that’s how I stay ready and make an impact on the court when I do get in.”
Martin added of her young career, “Some people don’t realize that my game is still developing. I’m still figuring out who I am as a basketball player in the WNBA. I’m only halfway through my second year … so just getting more comfortable out there.”
This perspective has allowed Martin to remain a beloved and dependable teammate despite what has been a challenging individual situation. The second-year guard came up in trade rumors ahead of the Aug. 7 deadline, but with her contract being under team control through 2027, she figures to be a longterm piece for the Valkyries.
Selected No. 18 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Martin did not play much during her rookie season in Las Vegas. Appearing in 34 games for the Aces last season, Martin averaged 11.5 minutes per contest. She has already played more total minutes (468) this season than she did all of last season (392).
While her role has decreased of late, Martin is staying positive — and more importantly, staying ready. With Golden State firmly in the postseason picture, it will need all hands on deck for the stretch run.