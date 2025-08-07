Kate Martin Makes Feelings Clear on Valkyries Coach Natalie Nakase
Naturally, 2025 is a year of first's for the Golden State Valkyries. Being an expansion franchise in their debut season, just about everything the Valkyries do on and off the court makes franchise history. From their first All-Star to their first player ejection, the Valkyries of this season lay the foundation for what comes after.
Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase has had a successful first year at helm, with some honors to back that up. But joining the team was about more than just history for the WNBA champion coach, it was about an opportunity to go from assistant coach with the Las Vegas Aces to leading her own franchise.
Her time with Las Vegas was undeniably successful, winning two titles with the Aces while working with head coach Becky Harmon. One piece of her Las Vegas days that has followed her to the Bay has been fan-favorite guard Kate Martin, who played her rookie season with the Aces in 2024 and was then acquired by the Valkyries in the Expansion Draft.
Kate Martin and Natalie Nakase Have Close Connection
Martin has been able to personally witness Nakase's transition from assistant to head coach, and has high praise for what the Valkyries' leader has done in her first season at the helm.
"An assistant coaching role is way different than a head coaching role, but who Natalie is to the core has stayed the same,” Martin said (via Mia Wachtel of the San Francisco Chronicle). “She wants the best out of us. She’s going to love you up, but also tell you what, you know, needs to be fixed — what you need to do to be better. And I think you can always appreciate that from a coach.”
Nakase has proven her devotion to her players. More than once she has defended them from what she has seen as unjust officiating and she has always been quick to take accountability for the team's struggles.
Wachtel added in her story, "Martin says she grew close to Nakase in Las Vegas, and the fieriness' and coaching style innate to Nakase have translated to a competitive Golden State team."
Her guidance is a clear advantage for a franchise that is being built from the ground up. Golden State has proven that the sum of their parts is greater than any individual and Nakase, with her champion nature, is what holds that sum together.