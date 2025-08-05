Golden State Valkyries On SI

Natalie Nakase Issues Response After Valkyries Rookie Gets Ejected

The Golden State Valkyries lost to the Las Vegas Aces.

Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase at CareFirst Arena.
Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase at CareFirst Arena. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Golden State Valkyries three-game winning streak was squashed in a resounding 101-77 loss to the Las Vegas Aces Sunday night. Golden State had been building momentum going into Las Vegas with a series of narrow victories before being routed, keeping the Valkyries on the edge of the playoff picture.

Naturally, tensions ride high in such a loss. Some of those tensions came to a head between Golden State rookie forward Janelle Salaün and Las Vegas guard Jewell Lloyd in the second quarter of the match.

As the final seconds before halftime wound down, Salaün was called for a flagrant foul after colliding with Lloyd on a fast break and knocking Lloyd to the ground with her shoulder. Neither player had the ball.

Salaün's action culminated in a Flagrant 2 foul and ejection. Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase was talking to a fellow coach and did not see the foul as it occurred, she said postgame, but found it surprising and out of character for Salaün to do.

"She [Salaün] usually doesn't do anything, so now I'm kind of concerned whether it really was flagrant," Nakase said (via Valkyries). "That's why I was more in shock... Ja's not that kind of player, so I'm going to have to go back [to watch]."

Salaün and Lloyd were seen getting in each other's faces several minutes before the critical play, possibly giving an indication behind Salaün's actions.

Janelle Salaun
Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun (13) at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

While the Aces took the win against the Valkyries on Sunday, the two face a rematch on August 6, this time in Ballhalla. It will be interesting what, if anything, comes from Salaün and Lloyd seeing each other again after the incident in Las Vegas.

