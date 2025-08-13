Kate Martin Sends 2-Word Message to Former WNBA Teammate Released by Valkyries
The game between the Los Angeles Sparks and Golden State Valkyries on August 9 was an emotional homecoming for one Los Angeles player.
Sparks guard Julie Vanloo returned to Ballhalla with the Sparks for the first time since being waived by the Valkyries on July 1. This was a controversial decision by the Valkyries to cut ties with Vanloo after she skipped out on Team Belgium's celebrations following winning the 2025 EuroBasket Championship, specifically so she could return to her WNBA team as soon as possible.
She spent hours flying across the globe only to find out she had been waived almost as soon as she landed.
Vanloo shared a lengthy Instagram post after that news.
"After traveling 18 hours back to the Bay, I missed the fan ceremony and the chance to share that special medal moment with my family and friends," the post read. "I got back to San Fran as soon as I could. I left the party in the middle of the night after the game… To hear 1 hour upon arrival: we have to waive you. Honestly, that stung. I understand it’s business, but nothing prepares you for the loneliness that comes with getting cut."
The decision undoubtedly left a sour taste in Vanloo's mouth, but in the weeks since she has been adamant to express the love and gratitude she had for her Golden State teammates and fans despite everything that had happened.
Vanloo expressed her excitement to return to Ballhalla ahead of the game between the Sparks and Valkyries and while that matchup ended in a 72-59 loss for her new team, going back to the Bay seemed to be just as bittersweet for Vanloo as she was expecting.
She shared a post on Instagram that said as much, captioning the photo, "A rollercoaster of emotions but no hard feelings."
The comment section of the post was full of current Valkyries that reciprocated the love for their former teammate.
Among those commenters was fan-favorite Valkyries guard Kate Martin, who commented, "Love youuuuu" on the Belgian guard's post.
While Vanloo and the Valkyries have parted ways, it's clear that the good vibes in the Golden State locker room are more resilient than any challenge posed by the fiercely competitive demands of WNBA roster construction, and the love that members of the first ever Valkyries roster, current and former, have for each other will continue to extend across the aisle of their competing franchises.