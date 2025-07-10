Kate Martin Sends 3-Word Caitlin Clark Message After Fever’s Loss to Valkyries
The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Indiana Fever for the second time this season on Wednesday in an 80-61 rout in Caitlin Clark’s return from injury. Clark had 10 points, six assists, and five rebounds in the loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Valkyries, led by dynamic scorers Veronica Burton and Kayla Thornton, led with a combined 39 points to help secure Golden State’s 10th victory of the season.
The matchup led to a reunion between Clark, a two-time All-Star, and Valkyries guard Kate Martin. The former Iowa teammates and close friends helped to bring a spotlight to women’s basketball with their now iconic NCAA tournament runs in 2023 and 2024.
Martin finished Wednesday’s contest with five points including a three-pointer in 19 minutes of action. Although Clark has taken the WNBA by storm as the league’s most popular player, she hasn’t been able to get the best of Martin in head-to-head matchups. Martin is undefeated against Clark in her professional career, winning all four contests she’s played in, but there’s no bad blood between the two competitors.
Martin reacted to a series of photos from photographer Bri Lewerke, including one of Martin and Clark interacting and shaking hands during the game. Martin responded to the post with a comment.
“I love her!" she wrote.
Clark also commented, adding five heart emojis.
Martin has received positive reaction from the Midwest, with Iowa and women’s college basketball fans nationwide coming to see her and Clark play against each other. The game itself featured multiple all-stars, including Aliyah Boston, Clark, and Kelsey Mitchell for the Fever, and Valkyries’ first-time All-Star Kayla Thornton.
The Valkyries head to Las Vegas to play the Aces, Martin’s former team, on Saturday.