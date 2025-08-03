Kate Martin Sends Heartfelt Message to Valkyries Teammate After Season-Ending Injury
The Golden State Valkyries are finishing their five-game road trip against the Las Vegas Aces Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena having won their last three games.
The resilient Golden State squad is coming off a 73-66 victory against the Chicago Sky Friday as rising fourth-year guard Veronica Burton finished with a team-high 18 points, seven assists, and four rebounds. Rookie Janelle Salaün added 16 points, nine rebounds, and two assists in the match, while Iliana Rupert and Carla Leite also scored in double figures in the victory.
Second-year fan favorite Kate Martin only scored three points in 21 minutes of action against Chicago after a team-leading 14 point performance in Thursday’s last-second victory over the Washington Mystics.
But in Golden State’s inaugural season, the franchise has built its identity on “winning-by-committee”with a number of players stepping up scoring-wise throughout the season. One such player, star forward Kayla Thornton, led the way as the Valkyries leading scorer and best defender before a devastating knee injury ended the first-time All-Star’s season last week.
On Sunday, the eleventh-year forward out of UTEP posted her physical therapy and recovery process on social media, and “Ballhalla” flooded her with support.
Martin commented on the post saying, “You’re gonna crush rehab 💪🏼 got your back!!”
Veteran Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes showed her support on the post with a comment: “Let’s get it!!! ❤️❤️”
Former Valkyries guard Julie Vanloo also sent a positive message, saying “EVERYONE WITH YOU KT ❤️❤️❤️❤️”
Even a star in another sport sent his well wishes. Retired NFL hall-of-famer Terrell Owens also commented on the post, saying “You got this ✊🏾"
Kayla Thornton's Season-Ending Injury
The Valkyries officially announced Thornton would be out for the season on July 25 with the following press release:
"Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton, who suffered an injury to her right knee earlier this week in practice, underwent a successful surgery earlier on Friday in San Francisco. Thornton will be out for the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season and will begin the rehabilitation process immediately."
In Thornton’s absence, players like Rupert and Temi Fagbenle have stepped up to bring size to a winning Golden State roster. After facing the Aces in Las Vegas, Golden State will head back home to the Bay Area to face the Aces again at home. The Valkyries are 14-13, sitting in seventh place with just over a month left in the regular season.