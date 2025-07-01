WNBA Power Rankings: Are the Valkyries the Real Deal?
There were some thrillers, upsets and unexpected results across the WNBA this week, creating a decent amount of movement in the power rankings.
Golden State climbed up a spot on the ladder with back-to-back wins over the Sky and Storm, and a respectable showing in a narrow loss to the reigning champions, the Liberty. The expansion team is now 9–7 and firmly in playoff contention.
What coach Natalie Nakase has done in the franchise’s debut season is thoroughly impressive, cultivating a squad that is greater than the sum of its parts. While the Valkyries are a win-by-committee type of group, Kayla Thornton has emerged as a leader, averaging a team-high 15 points per game. She scored a career-high 29 points in Golden State’s Friday win over Chicago before exiting Sunday’s game with an injury. As a key producer and a veteran on a young team, losing Thornton for any period would be a major blow to the Valkyries. (The team has not provided an update beyond stating that Thornton is undergoing further evaluations.)
Golden State has had experience with preserving through critical absences, though, with several players gone throughout June due to EuroBasket. Young players like Laeticia Amihere and Kaitlyn Chen, who were brought back after being waived earlier in the season, have stepped up in the international players’ stead. Despite the roster changes, Nakase has gotten her players to buy into her vision, with the Valkyries playing dogged and disciplined defense. Golden State has the second-best defensive rating in the WNBA behind only the Lynx. Their defensive approach was on full display on Sunday against the 10–7 Storm, with the Valkyries holding Seattle to just 57 points in their blowout home win.
After playing five consecutive games at the raucous Ballhalla, as the Chase Center is lovingly referred, Golden State will now venture out on a four-game road swing. Saturday’s matchup against the Lynx will show just how far off the Valkyries are from the top of the league.
1. Minnesota Lynx
Previous ranking: 1
It’s easy to take the Lynx’s consistency for granted because of how quietly this team goes about its business. Minnesota weathered the storm in Napheesa Collier’s absence due to injury and looked formidable with her back on the court. Logging 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists against the Dream in her return, Collier hasn’t skipped a beat.
2. Phoenix Mercury
Previous ranking: 2
The Mercury charged to a convincing win over a depleted Liberty team, before falling to the Aces in a three-point game. Phoenix didn’t have an answer for A’ja Wilson, who logged 26 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists. The loss halted a six-game winning streak for the Mercury, but there is no need to hit the panic button. Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally make up one of the most compelling Big Threes in the league and are still getting used to playing together after a slew of early-season injuries.
3. Atlanta Dream
Previous ranking: 4
Atlanta had an interesting week—first losing to the Wings in a low-scoring affair, then falling to the Lynx in overtime, before dropping 90 points in a win over the Liberty. The positives: Allisha Gray and Brionna Jones combined for 41 points against New York, and Karl Smesko continues to get quality minutes from Naz Hillmon off the bench.
4. New York Liberty
Previous ranking: 3
It’s been a tough stretch for the Liberty as they struggle without Jonquel Jones, who is sidelined with an ankle injury, and Leonie Fiebich, who is returning from EuroBasket. Jones and Fiebich are not only elemental to New York’s offense, but also often take on tough defensive assignments, with others now needing to pick up the slack. The Liberty are riding a two-game losing streak after falling to the Mercury and Dream.
5. Golden State Valkyries
Previous ranking: 6
Ballhalla is rocking! With international players returning from EuroBasket, Nakase will have some interesting roster decisions to make—especially after a string of impressive performances.
6. Seattle Storm
Previous ranking: 5
The Storm remain unpredictable, putting up only 57 points in a 27-point loss to the Valkyries on Sunday. Seattle has a win over the mighty Lynx on its résumé and is also capable of clunkers like the thumping from Golden State. Right now, Noelle Quinn’s squad feels firmly in the middle tier of teams, fighting to ascend to the top.
7. Las Vegas Aces
Previous ranking: 7
A bit of momentum for the middling Aces, who took it to the Mercury on Sunday. The team still needs to work out some snags on offense, with Las Vegas holding the league’s ninth-best offensive rating (on par with the Sparks). Jewell Loyd carving out her role on the floor will be a major part of improving on that side of the ball.
8. Indiana Fever
Previous ranking: 8
It was an eventful week for the Fever, with the team announcing it had waived veteran DeWanna Bonner, who joined Indiana at the start of the 2025 season. Still, with the off-court drama and star Caitlin Clark sidelined with a groin injury, the Fever managed to pull out a win over the Wings on Friday after falling to the Sparks on Thursday. After absences, injuries and roster moves, Indiana could use a little consistency.
9. Washington Mystics
Previous ranking: 9
The Mystics gutted out a low-scoring win over a Collier-less Lynx and took down a Wilson-led Aces—and that’s worth something. Rookie Sonia Citron has been vital for Washington, recording a double-double (22 points and 10 rebounds) in Sunday’s loss to the Wings after dropping 21 points on Thursday against the Aces.
10. Chicago Sky
Previous ranking: 12
Things move quickly in the WNBA. One week after noting Angel Reese’s struggles, she responded by logging 24 points and 16 rebounds against the Sparks on Sunday. It followed her 18 points and 17 rebounds on Tuesday and a 17-point, 18-rebound double-double on Friday.
11. Dallas Wings
Previous ranking: 11
Wins over the Dream and Mystics, and a narrow loss to Indiana, are reasons for encouragement in Dallas. However, a trade sending NaLyssa Smith, who started in 15 games this season, to the Aces in exchange for Las Vegas’s 2027 first-round draft pick is a significant development.
12. Los Angeles Sparks
Previous ranking: 10
The Sparks have lost five of their last six games. Their lone win came against a Clark-less Fever. Los Angeles needs consistent production from Rickea Jackson, who has shown she’s capable of being prolific.
13. Connecticut Sun
Previous ranking: 13
Connecticut is riding a nine-game losing streak and has not won since June 6. With the worst scoring offense and worst-rated defense, there is little to be hopeful about in Uncasville.