Liberty Announce Signing of WNBA Veteran Before Indiana Fever Game
The New York Liberty are bolstering their roster with a notable Australian forward.
The reigning WNBA champions are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 15-6 record and are poised to make another run at defending their title. In a tough conference they are looking to get all the help they can get.
The Liberty are a team with a diverse mix of size and skill, leading them to the success they've had so far in 2025 and they've continued to reinforce their team.
Early Monday morning, the Liberty signed free agent forward Stephanie Talbot to a contract for the remainder of the season. Talbot, the 6-foot-2 veteran forward out of Adelaide, Australia, most recently played for the 10-12 Golden State Valkyries before being waived on July 13.
Talbot played 16 games for the Valkyries in 2025 and averaged 3.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. She was the most recent of 12 players to be waived by the Valkyries in their first season as a franchise, drawing some ire from their fans that feel the brand new team isn't doing enough to retain players.
A strong rebounder and plus defender, Talbot is sure to provide some depth to the Liberty squad. She is expected to be available for New York's upcoming matchup against the Indiana Fever on July 22.
Talbot's acquisition reunites her with Liberty head coach and fellow Aussie Sandy Brondello. Brondello coached Talbot when both were with the Phoenix Mercury from 2017-18.