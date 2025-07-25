Liberty Coach Sends Heartfelt Message to Former Player After Season-Ending Injury
The WNBA world is still reeling from the heartbreaking news that came out of Golden State earlier Friday.
The Golden State Valkyries announced that All-Star forward Kayla Thornton would miss the remainder of the 2025 season after undergoing surgery to repair her right knee after sustaining an injury in practice earlier in the week.
Thornton's loss is devastating to the Valkyries. Thornton, who was selected as the first-ever Valkyrie All-Star in the history of the franchise and stunned in the All-Star game the previous weekend, is a core part of the roster and leads Golden State in points-per-game, rebounds-per-game and steals per-game.
The news off her injury has reverberated across the basketball world, with no shortage of figures from both the WNBA and NBA extending their sympathies to the 10-year league veteran.
Among those who have spoken on the news was New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello. Brondello reportedly reached out to Thornton as soon as she heard the news and had a classy statement on the Valkyries star.
"She will always be a part of something special that we did here and the history we created," Brondello said (via Madeline Kenney of the New York Post). "She was the ultimate professional."
Thornton played for Brondello as a member of the Liberty from 2023-24, winning a championship together in the 2024 Finals. Thornton departed the team after being selected by the Valkyries in the 2024 Expansion Draft and has flourished with her new team.
With the trade deadline looming Golden State has the chance to fill the void left by Thornton. But for now, the Valkyries must adjust to play without their star forward as they look ahead to a game against the Dallas Wings on Friday and beyond.