Warriors Star Reacts to Heartbreaking Valkyries News
Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton has had a dream of a season so far in 2025. The former WNBA champion has been the leader of the Valkyries in their debut season and made history as the first All-Star in the history of the franchise.
She followed up that history with a standout performance as a member of Team Clark, netting a double-double in the All-Star Game and scoring 15 points.
Now, before even getting a chance to play in the first game back since that exhilarating weekend, Thornton is out for the season.
The six-foot-one forward sustained a knee injury in practice earlier in the week and underwent a near-immediate surgery. The Valkyries announced early on Friday ahead of their game against the Dallas Wings that the surgery was successful, but Thornton is done for the season.
Her loss is a devastating blow to a team with some of the most attention and momentum behind them in the league. The news has sent waves across the basketball world, with many extending their sympathy and expressing their sadness, including a member of the Valkyries' brother-franchise, the Golden State Warriors.
Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski left a one-emoji comment on the Valkyries' Instagram announcement of Thornton's injury to express his sadness for the star.
"😢," he commented.
Many Warriors players have showed up to support the Valkyries throughout their debut season. The pair share an owner in Joe Lacob and a stadium in the Chase Center, which becomes the now-legendary "Ballhalla" when the Valkyries play.
One of the biggest stories in the WNBA this season has been just how successful the Valkyries' launch has been, selling out their home games and shooting to the top of the WNBA's most valuable franchises. The Bay clearly sticks together, and with the loss of Thornton for the remainder of the season, they are sure to despair together too.