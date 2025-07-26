Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha Curry Sends 1-Word Message at Golden State Valkyries Game
The Golden State Valkyries have become a basketball sensation in the Bay.
Few teams in the WNBA would be able to boast the kind of electric atmosphere that the Valkyries have produced in their home stadium the Chase Center, nicknamed "Ballhalla," a combination of basketball and the Norse afterlife Valhalla, that in myth would be the home of warriors fallen in battle and delivered there by, you guessed it, Valkyries.
That branding and value is just one example of how Golden State's expansion has been embraced by the community. A seat in Ballhala has been the hottest ticket in town and the team has sold out every home game this season, including Friday night's 86-76 win over Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.
Among those in attendance have been celebrities and basketball royalty. Retired WNBA great Sue Bird and Golden State Warriors stars have both made appearances at Valkyries games and the Curry family as a whole have been fervent supporters of their city's WNBA franchise.
Chef and Food Network star Ayesha Curry, married to Steph Curry, was in attendance for Friday night's win over the Wings and she had just one thing to say on an Instagram story she posted at the game.
"BALLHALLA," she wrote.
The support that the Curry family and the Warriors as a whole have shown the Valkyries is no accident.
The two teams share both a stadium and an ownership group and the obvious thematic connections to their names, Warriors and Valkyries, is proof of one of the strongest relationships between a NBA and WNBA franchise in the sport.
San Francisco is one of the most successful basketball cities in recent memory and with double the franchises to show love to, the City is clearly eager to enjoy it all.