Valkyries Coach Calls Out WNBA Rookie After Incident in Mercury Game
Defense in basketball is an inherently physical effort. Players are required to target the ball and not other players, something that ends up being governed by the whistle of the referees if a player is out of line, but there is still a chance of contact between a defender and who's being defended.
Still, even when contact happens the team on the receiving end of that physicality is likely to feel cross about it.
That feeling may even be greater for the Golden State Valkyries in light of their August 17 game that saw center Iliana Rupert enter concussion protocol after being struck in the head by an Atlanta player.
So, after the Valkyries' most recent game against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, head coach Natalie Nakase had some strong feelings about the way that Valkyries guard Veronica Burton was being defended by Mercury rookie guard Monique Akoa Makani.
"I think the game got really physical. At one point I saw Makani kick V [Burton], and I don't like it," Nakase said (via The Ballers Magazine). "I think V was at a point where she was unstoppable and when I see someone kick one of our players, that's a red flag for me... tripping a player for me, that's not basketball."
Makani came in off the bench late in the third quarter and played throughout the fourth, using her defense to help hold the Valkyries to just 32 points in the second half while the Mercury came back from behind on the way to a 98-91 win over Golden State.
Natalie was clearly incensed by the kick she saw against Burton, and continued, "If you get kicked by a player, what are your antennas going to do? They're going to be a little nervous. 'Cause if the refs are not calling a kick... We're not playing soccer."
Nakase applauded Burton for maintaining her composure after the incident and praised her team's toughness in the face of adversity.
Nakase's comments also raise another issue that has followed the Valkyries throughout the season, that being inconsistent officiating. It isn't the first time that Nakase has had an issue with the way that heavy physical play against her players has seemingly been ignored by referees.