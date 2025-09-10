Valkyries Coach Natalie Nakase Calls Out Referees in Crucial Loss to Storm
The Golden State Valkyries' nail-biting 74-73 loss to the Seattle Storm represents a turning point in the WNBA playoff bracket in the final games of the season.
The Storm, Valkyries, and Indiana Fever are vying for the highest playoff seeing possible, and with just one full game separating the three teams by record, every win or loss can shift who plays who when the tournament begins.
That is what made Tuesday night's game so crucial for both Seattle and Golden State. In such a tight game, that tension was elevated tenfold. With both teams giving it their all on the court, the factors beyond either team's control became even more pivotal and even more frustrating for those who found themselves on the wrong side of things.
Natalie Nakase's Frustrations with Uneven Foul-Calling
When Nakase addressed the media after the loss, she was quick to take accountability for many of the ways the game went wrong, from improperly preparing players returning from injury to how she managed the game as a whole.
However, Nakase addressed another aspect of the game as well, something that has been a sore spot for the first-year head coach in several past games this season: officiating.
"We've faced physicality with other teams, as well, so, it wasn't our first, obviously we have counters to it," Nakase said (via Valkyries). "They [Seattle] still got to go to the line six more times. That, to me, has to add up. Like, if you're going to be the more physical team but you get more free throws, that has to make sense for me."
"If I think they're getting hit, I'm saying foul," Nakase said. "Again, we can't dictate the calls. We can only try our best... we don't usually miss layups, so I can only attest to, within game, I think they are getting bumped."
Both the Valkyries and the Storm committed 16 personal fouls each in the game, but the Storm went to the line 20 times compared to just 14 by the Valkyries. Seattle shot 75% from the free throw line, a less efficient mark than Golden State's 78.6%, but the increased opportunities translated to more points.
In a game that was decided by a single point, those free throw numbers in hindsight truly make a game-changing difference.
Nakase's Past Issues with Officiating
Tuesday night wasn't the first time that Nakase has taken issue with the way she's seen referees call a game for her team compared to their opponents.
Nakase received the first technical foul of her career in a game against the Minnesota Lynx in early July for arguing with officials over a foul call on guard Kate Martin, and later addressed "home cooking" by officials in the game, implying a bias by referees toward the home team.
"I wanted to get one," Nakase said of the tech (via Kenzo Fukuda). "I felt like we were getting not a great whistle in terms of the physicality. If I don't say anything, then either my girls were probably going to get one, or someone was going to get injured."
In a loss to the Las Vegas Aces in early August, Nakase again called out officials for letting disproportionate free throws decide a game, and made a plea for consistency from referees.
With Nakase's comments following the Tuesday night loss to the Storm added to the mix, a trend is revealing itself in how the two-time WNBA champion coach has seen foul-calling and free throws decide close games, and this time, playoff positions were on the line.
The Valkyries wrap up the season on September 11 with a game against the Lynx, giving Golden State one more chance to elevate the team's place in the tournament from seventh seed to sixth.