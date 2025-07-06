Valkyries' Kate Martin Reacts to Historic WNBA All-Star News
After nine seasons in the WNBA, Kayla Thornton is finally an All-Star. The Golden State Valkyries forward will be the first to don the purple and black at All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.
Thornton is blossoming in Ballhalla, leading the Valkyries in points (14.9) and rebounds (7.1). Both stats are career highs for the 6-foot-1 forward out of UTEP. In June, she joined rare company as one of five WNBA players averaging at least 14 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 steals this season, including fellow All-stars A’ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier (via WNBA).
After an injury scare Saturday, Thornton bounced back for her fifth double-double of the season.
Along with being the franchise’s first All-Star selection, Thornton has etched her name in Valkyries history by scoring Golden State’s first official basket in a regular season game. She also recorded the franchise’s first ever double-double with a 14 point, 10 rebound performance in a road victory against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 23rd. She received over 184,000 fan votes, securing a spot as an All-Star reserve.
Reacting to her teammate making history as Golden State's first WNBA All-Star, guard Kate Martin posted on her Instagram story.
"So proud," she exclaimed, tagging her teammate.
Thornton was a role player during the New York Liberty’s 2024 championship run before being selected by the Valkyries in the 2024 expansion draft. Golden State is second in the league in rebounds per game (37.4)–aided by Thornton and fellow rim protector Temi Fagbenle.
The 9-8 Valkyries are off to an unprecedented start for an expansion franchise approaching the All-Star break. Early in June, the Valkyries matched the 1998 Detroit Shock’s 6-6 start for the best in a franchise’s inaugural season, and are looking to be the first expansion team since that Shock squad to make the playoffs in their first season.
All-Star weekend begins July 18 in Indianapolis.