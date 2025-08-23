Valkyries Make Monique Billings Decision After Injury News on Friday
The Golden State Valkyries have been riddled with injuries as of late, with three players listed as either questionable or not with the team ahead of Friday night's bout between Golden State and the Phoenix Mercury.
These injuries come as the Valkyries enter the final stretch of the season and players feel the wear and tear of their schedule. The recent influx of injuries and the need to spread out the workload of the roster leads to some players getting elevated opportunities as head coach Natalie Nakase manages her team.
However, amidst all this negative injury news comes a positive development and the looming return of a key piece of the roster in the near future.
Golden State forward Monique Billings was upgraded to day-to-day status after an evaluation of her injured right ankle was found to have no further damage. Billings last played on July 29 but was forced to leave the game after just nine minutes due to her ankle. Soon after, it was announced that Billings would be out for three weeks and evaluated again after that span to determine the severity of the injury.
Billings has been a reliable option at the forward position both off the bench and with her fair share of starting lineup selections before her injury. In 21 games this season Billings is averaging 7.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks-per-game while averaging 17.8 minutes, a mark that was no doubt hampered by her injury as she only played 15 minutes combined in her last two appearances as she tried to soldier on.
Monique Billings Ruled Out Despite Positive Injury Update
While this Billings update was positive, the Valkyries did make the decision to hold her out on Friday night against the Phoenix Mercury.
The eventual return of Billings will come at a crucial time for Golden State. With just nine games left in the regular season the Valkyries have the seventh seed in the playoffs with an 18-17 record. However, that playoff spot is far from assured as both the Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks are hot on their heels and just a game back or less from usurping Golden State's seventh spot.
The Valkyries would need at least the eighth best record to lock down a historic postseason spot, but they'll need all the help they can get.