Valkyries Make Unexpected Decision to Regain Home-Court Advantage vs Lynx
The biggest game of the season for the Golden State Valkyries is on Wednesday as they fight to stave off elimination against the Minnesota Lynx in Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs' first round.
The Valkyries will try to bounce back after a 29-point loss in Game 1, and as they host Wednesday night's match, they'll be doing it in unfamiliar territory, even if it is a home game.
The Valkyries' typical arena, Chase Center in San Francisco, is unavailable due to a scheduling conflict as the Laver Cup, a tennis tournament, booked the venue prior to the Valkyries' debut season, and the level of success the Valkyries have achieved could never have been expected.
Instead, the Valkyries will host Game 2 at SAP Center in San Jose, the home arena of the San Jose Sharks of the NHL. The Valkyries haven't been bothered by the move, if head coach Natalie Nakase's recent comments about the arena change are to be believed, but it could still be daunting for a team to have adjust to a new arena during what should have been a home game in the playoffs.
To help reduce some of the apprehension that could come with the stadium move, the Valkyries have taken an unconventional but novel approach to making sure the Valkyries still have home-court advantage.
Valkyries Will Move Chase Center Court to San Jose
The Valkyries have decided to transport the entire court that the team usually plays on at Chase Center to SAP Center, boards and all.
With SAP Center primarily functioning as a hockey stadium, a basketball court installation would have been necessary for Wednesday's game regardless, but by fully transporting Chase Center's home court down to San Jose, the Valkyries may have an additional feeling of home as they fight for their playoff chances.
Ballhalla Likely to Travel
However, the most important aspect of a home court advantage isn't the literal court, but the fans that show up to cheer on their local team.
The Valkyries shouldn't have a problem in that department.
Golden State has possibly the most supportive fanbase of any team in the WNBA. Ballhalla has been a story itself as the Valkyries defied the odds in their first year as a franchise. Golden State sold out all 22 home games this season and set all-time attendance records in the process. San Jose may be outside of the San Francisco Bay proper, but it's still local enough to draw the Valkyries' faithful.
"So, we're playing in a different arena, great!" Nakase said (via Kenzo Fukuda of Clutch Points). "Even if we're in San Jose, that's still considered the Bay. We know that they're going to travel, our fans are going to come... For us, we're still at home."