Valkyries Sign Recent Aces Player After Injury to Key Guard
Another injury has piled up for the Golden State Valkyries.
Golden State has been stricken by injuries throughout the season, with a near-constant revolving door of players coming in and out of the roster.
There was some relief to this issue just a few days ago when it was announced that forward Monique Billings was finally returning from an ankle injury that sidelined her for over a month, but just as one star player returns, another has fallen.
Guard Tiffany Hayes has been ruled out for at least one week due to a knee injury that she sustained during an August 22 game against the Phoenix Mercury. Hayes sustained the injury after colliding with Mercury guard Kahleah Copper in the third quarter.
This loss of Hayes leads to another roster shake-up for Golden State. With Billings returning in the Valkyries' last game, the team was forced to release guard Bree Hall, who had been signed to a hardship contract to fill the void left by a handful of absences from Billings, forward Cecilia Zandalasini, and forward Kayla Thornton, who has been out for the season with a knee injury of her own.
Valkyries announce new signing
Now with Hayes out, the Valkyries once again need to resort to the free agent market and have signed center Elizabeth Kitley to a seven-day contract.
Kitley was drafted by the Las Vegas Aces in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft, but did not appear that season as she was rehabbing an ACL injury she sustained in the final college game of her career at Virginia Tech.
Kitley debuted with the Aces in 2025, averaging 1.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game in 12 games, one of which she started. After those 12 games, Kitley was waived by the Aces on June 30 to accommodate a trade the Aces made to acquire forward NaLyssa Smith.
What Hayes' Absence Means for Golden State
Hayes is one of the driving forces of the Valkyries' offense. The second-highest active player in both PPG and APG behind standout guard Veronica Burton, Hayes has been a reliable piece and veteran presence for the Valkyries as they have fought to unexpected success in their first year as a franchise.
The Valkyries have just four games left and if Hayes is able to return as soon as possible, she may be available for the final game of the season against the Minnesota Lynx on September 11. Still, the more crucial question is if Hayes will be available for the postseason, as the Valkyries' playoff spot is all but guaranteed at this point.
Hayes is a major part of the Valkyries' offense, and Golden State will need its guard if they hope to make even more history and make a deep run into the playoffs. For now, she is out for at least a week and beyond that, only time will tell.