Virginia Tech Basketball: Liz Kitley Waived By Las Vegas Aces
Former Virginia Tech star center Liz Kitley was waived today as a part of the Las Vegas Aces trade for forward NaLyssa Smith, a 6-4 forward who 2022 WNBA All-Rookie selection.
In completing the trade, the Aces Waived both Kitley and Tiffany Mitchell.
Kitley saw one start and averaged 1.3 points and 1.4 rebounds over 12 games this season.
Kitley etched her name in the annals of Virginia Tech history with her starring play, which saw the center average nearly 18 points per game, 10 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.5 assists throughout 151 games for the Hokies.
Kitley totaled three AP All-American mentions in her career, including two second-team mentions in her final two years under former head coach Kenny Brooks.
Unfortunately, Kitley’s career at Virginia Tech was cut short after a torn ACL in March of 2024. After that season, she would receive the ACC Player of the Year Award, finishing her three-peat of the award. She was the first Virginia Tech women’s basketball player to get her jersey number retired in the 21st century as the Hokies retired her iconic No. 33.
Shortly after her career ended at Virginia Tech, Kitley was selected in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces. She was selected as the 24th player overall.
Kitley holds a number of Hokie records, including games started (151), minutes played (4,326), points scored (2,709), double figure games (125), double-doubles (76 also an ACC record), that is a capsized report of the 12 records Kitley holds for the Hokies.
Kitley led was a part of the corps that led the Hokies to the NCAA Final Four in March of 2023, when the Hokies ultimately fell to LSU 79-72.
The North Carolina native marked a career-high of 11 points for the Aces this season in late May when the Aces lost to the Seattle Storm, 102-82.