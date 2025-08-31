Valkyries Star Away From Team Ahead of Mystics Game
As the WNBA season comes to a close, it is normal for teams to feel the weight of the games that have built up and injuries are sure to pile up.
The Golden State Valkyries have seemed to be especially susceptible to that fact. They have experienced a cycle of injuries and questionable statuses, with the continued absence of forward Monique Billings and the span of missing games piling up for forward Cecilia Zandalasini creating gaping holes in the Golden State lineup.
Another key piece that the Valkyries have been without for stretches has been veteran guard Tiffany Hayes, and with a crucial game against the Washington Mystics coming up on Saturday, it seems the Golden State star will be missing another game.
Shortly before the game, Hayes was ruled out due to a combination of illness and a knee injury.
Hayes' most recent injury trouble prior to Saturday's report came in an August 22 game against the Phoenix Mercury when Hayes collided with Mercury guard Kahleah Copper and left the game with a left knee injury.
While the Underdog report did not specify exactly which knee was keeping Hayes out of the lineup for Saturday, it is likely that the same injury she previously sustained has continued to be an issue.
Hayes has dealt with several injuries earlier in the season, most notably a nose injury she suffered in May that caused her to miss a long stretch of games in early June after returning to play but taking another hit to the face. She now wears a black face mask during games to help protect that still-healing nose.
The Loss of Hayes During a Crucial Stretch
Losing Hayes is a massive blow for the Valkyries in the last few games of the season. Hayes is the Valkyries' leading assister and second-highest scorer among active players and as the season finishes up, Golden State needs every point it can get.
There are just seven games left in the season, and the Valkyries need to fight for every game they can. The Valkyries are 19-18 and hang on to the eighth and last playoff spot in the league by a thread. The Seattle Storm recently took the the seventh spot after looming for weeks, and the Los Angeles Sparks are just two games behind and hungry for the last postseason position.
A three game stretch of losses earlier in August set the Valkyries back somewhat, but their most recent win against the Dallas Wings returned a bit of security to them. Still, the loss of Hayes could not have come at a worse time and Golden State guards such as Kate Martin, Carla Leite and the recently-signed Bree Hall will surely have responsibility on their shoulders to fill the void.