Valkyries Star Receives Injury Update After Missing One Game
The Golden State Valkyries look like their old selves again. The team has won three straight including a 73-66 victory over the Chicago Sky on Friday and improved their record to 14-13 to place them squarely back in the playoff hunt.
Remarkably, Golden State has accomplished their success amidst a flurry of injuries. The Valkyries were down four crucial players when they went to Chicago, with Kayla Thornton, Monique Billings, Cecilia Zandalasini and Tiffany Hayes all out for the game with lower body injuries.
With so many stars down, others were given a chance to rise, including guard Kate Martin, who saw her third start of the year and guard Carla Leite, who started for the fourth time in 2025 and dropped 11 points against the Sky.
While some injuries are long term like Thornton, who is confirmed to be out for the season, and Billings, who will be re-evaluated in three weeks, others are facing day-to-day considerations with their injuries more likely brought on by the Valkyries' grueling travel schedule lately.
One of those lighter injuries may be letting up. Hayes was upgraded to questionable in the Valkyries' latest injury report released Saturday. Hayes has been nursing a left leg injury and could appear in Golden State's upcoming game against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.
Hayes would be a welcome return to an already successful Golden State offense. The 35-year-old veteran, who recently passed the 10,000 career minute mark, is the teams second-highest scorer and is third in assists, averaging 12 points and 2.9 assists per game respectively.
Hayes remaining healthy also frees her up as a potential trade candidate with the deadline just days away, and her name has been one of few to come up in rumors and discussions regarding Golden State.