Valkyries Star Receives Optimistic Update After Eight-Game Injury Absence
The playoffs begin Sunday, and the Golden State Valkyries will be facing the toughest challenge in the tournament when they square off against the Minnesota Lynx, the best team in the WNBA in the regular season.
The Valkyries have been winless against the Lynx this season, with their most recent loss coming in the final game of the season by a 19-point deficit on September 11.
It will be an uphill battle for the Valkyries, and they will need every facet of their roster firing on all cylinders to keep up with the dominant Minnesota squad. Fortunately for Golden State, they may be seeing the return of a key piece of the offense after a long wait.
Tiffany Hayes Seen in Practice Before Valkyries-Lynx
Golden State guard Tiffany Hayes was able to run through a practice and participate in shooting drills on Saturday, a good sign to see after she missed the final eight games of the regular season due to a knee injury.
Hayes last played in the Valkyries' August 22 game against the Phoenix Mercury. That was when tragedy struck: Hayes collided with Mercury forward Kahleah Copper in the third quarter when both players went after the ball.
Both players fell to the ground hard, and Hayes' knees buckled as she hit the floor. She left that game to be further assessed by the Valkyries' medical team and has been sidelined since.
Hayes' presence in practice is the first bit of good news that has surfaced about her condition since that injury. There's still no concrete timeline for her return, and while she has been ruled out for the team's first playoff game in franchise history, any possibility of her comeback to the court is welcome news for Golden State.
How the Return of Hayes Helps Support the Valkyries
The loss of Hayes robbed the Valkyries of one of their most effective offensive weapons. She is second among active players on the Golden State roster in both average points at 11.7 per game and average assists with 3.0 per game, both behind only guard Veronica Burton, who was recently named the Associated Press Most Improved Player.
Any kind of return for Hayes would take the burden away from Burton in the backcourt and allow head coach Natalie Nakase some versatility in her roster construction.
Furthermore, Hayes brings a wealth of experience with her that could be crucial for the young Valkyries roster in the face of the playoffs. Hayes has played 12 full seasons in the WNBA and has more playoff experience than anyone else on the roster, with 33 postseason games in her career while averaging 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
Hayes has dealt with a handful of injuries this season, most notably a nose fracture that has required her to wear a protective black mask for the majority of the season, but she has come back strong from each setback. With such a challenge ahead of them, the Valkyries are hoping this incident is the same for their veteran guard.