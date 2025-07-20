Valkyries Star Requests One Change to the WNBA
The WNBA has grown faster than ever in 2025, bringing a whole new level of stardom to the sport.
All-Star Weekend is one of the greatest examples for this growth, with the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game reaching over 3.4 million viewers, more than quadruple the viewership of the year before.
The league's growth can be reflected monetarily, too. The franchises of the WNBA have grown in value by an average of 180%, according to a report from Sportico. The league's newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, have been the greatest example of that growth, reaching an evaluation of over $500 million in their first year of existence.
The growth of the sport can be directly attributed to it's players. Veteran legends like the recently retired Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi and the reigning MVP A'ja Wilson have carried the torch for years, and now an influx of young stars like Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers and the always notable Caitlin Clark have brought women's basketball into the stratosphere.
Despite this, WNBA player salaries haven't reflected the growth of the sport. The average base salary of a WNBA player is $122,249 according to Spotrac, an improvement over the salaries of year's past, but still not proportional to the overall value of the league.
Many WNBA players have voiced their concerns over this disparity, and on Friday, Golden State All-Star forward Kayla Thornton added her name to the choir.
In a video shared to Instagram by the Player's Tribune, where several WNBA All-Stars were asked what they would change about the league, Thornton had just one thing to say.
"It would be pay," Thornton said.
Thornton wasn't alone in her sentiment. Nearly every other player interviewed in the video mentioned player salaries or revenue sharing as their wish to change. The players may soon get their wish; WNBA Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations are currently underway between the league and the Player's Union, with league finances and player pay topping the list of pressing issues.