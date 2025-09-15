Valkyries Star Veronica Burton Reveals Key to Success vs Lynx Before Game 2
After suffering a 29-point loss to the Minnesota Lynx in Game 1 of the WNBA playoffs, the Golden State Valkyries are looking to reset.
It was always going to be a major challenge for the Valkyries to start off the playoffs against the best team by record in the WNBA and Sunday's loss proved that emphatically.
The day between games is reserved for travel between the Valkyries' home arena to host Game 2, but it's also an opportunity for reflection on the night before and game-planning to avoid being swept out of the first playoff series in Golden State history.
The Lynx were relentless in Game 1. Golden State came out of the gate strong and led Minnesota after the first quarter, but the tide quickly turned in the Lynx's favor as they outscored the Valkyries handily throughout the rest of the game.
"The thing about a team like Minnesota is they're going to be very steady throughout the entire game," Valkyries guard Veronica Burton said (via Valkyries). "There's no let up and there's really no drop off. I think they're a physical team, but that's kind of who they are. They pride themselves on defense as well."
Valkyries Looking to Reset After the Loss
A crucial thing about a playoff series is to remember that it is a series. This was not a one-and-done loss for the Valkyries, and they still have a chance to take a Game 2 win at home and force a winner-take-all game, giving them more chances to beat the odds and upset the Lynx. As devastating as a loss like Game 1's can be, the Valkyries need to continue to look forward to having success.
"You feel it. You get frustrated with the things that we didn't execute on. But, It's a series for reason; It's 1-0," Burton said. "They're the 1-seed, they were at home, they did what they were supposed to do. Now it's our turn... it's not easy. They're a good team. But, if you get too wrapped up in this loss then it'll be over before you know it."
Limiting Mistakes
One thing about facing such a strong team as the Lynx is not to give them any more opportunities than the ones they create themselves. The Valkyries committed 16 turnovers in the game, which in turn translated to 16 second-chance points for the Lynx.
"With us, it's limiting our mistakes, limiting our turnovers. Seven turnovers for me is way too many," Burton said. "Giving them extra possessions, giving them extra opportunities where we don't need to, I think that's what we need to limit."
The Valkyries move on to Game 2, where they will have the strength of the Ballhalla home crowd on their side, even if the venue has been moved from the typical Chase Center to SAP Center in San Jose. Even with the change of scenery, the Valkyries will look to put on a show for their loyal home crowd and fight to avoid elimination.