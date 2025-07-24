Warriors, Valkyries Owner Joe Lacob Makes Admission About WNBA Team
The Golden State Valkyries have hit the ground running in their first year as a franchise, making history in the process.
The explosion in the WNBA's popularity in recent years has led to a new wave of growth for the league, starting with the Valkyries. That growth will keep on going, with plans for the league to expand to 18 teams, with teams in Toronto and Portland next in line.
The Valkyries have undoubtedly been the face of that growth and evidence of the energy behind women's basketball in 2025 and beyond.
It was hard to imagine the kind of run the Valkyries would be on when the season began. Golden State is the first expansion team since the Atlanta Dream were added to the league in 2008.
Golden State has risen fast in their first year, becoming the league's most valuable franchise at a roughly $500 million evaluation and have sold out all 11 of their home games, packing the Chase Center in San Francisco and turning it into Ballhalla when the Valkyries are on the court.
Their performance on the court has been just as unexpected as the momentum their home crowd has thrown behind them. With a 10-12 record, the Valkyries have already more than surpassed the record of the last expansion team, the Dream, who finished their inaugural 4-30.
Their success has even surprised their owner, Joe Lacob.
"I thought we were going to be a lottery team next year," Lacob said (via ESPN).
Instead, the Valkyries are not far off from a playoff push. A skid in July where they have lost of five of their last six has slowed things down somewhat, but the team, led by All-Star forward Kayla Thornton and supported by a squad of talent, are clearly not deterred.
If the crowds in Ballhalla are to be believed, the Valkyries' historic first season is far from over.