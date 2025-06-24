Every WNBA Franchise Has Doubled in Value Over the Last Calendar Year
If you are the owner of a WNBA team, it's a fair bet that regardless of the global economic climate, at least one part of your portfolio is in a good shape.
On Tuesday, Sportico and its writer Kurt Badenhausen released their WNBA team valuations—and they were eye-popping. One particular tidbit, however, stuck out. Every team in the league—every last one—has increased in value by more than 100% in the past calendar year.
Leading the way are the expansion Golden State Valkyries, whose $500 million valuation is a record for women's sports. For comparison's sake, that's a higher valuation than four Major League Soccer teams.
The world champion New York Liberty follow at $420 million, while the Indiana Fever, which feature guard Caitlin Clark, are third at $335 million.
All told, the average squad in the 13-team circuit saw its value increase 180% from 2024 to '25.
WNBA expansion talk continues to abound, but make no mistake—if you want one now, it's going to cost you.