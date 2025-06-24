SI

Every WNBA Franchise Has Doubled in Value Over the Last Calendar Year

It's a boom decade for women's basketball.

Patrick Andres

The WNBA's Valkyries and Liberty are the league's two most valuable franchises as valuations surge.
The WNBA's Valkyries and Liberty are the league's two most valuable franchises as valuations surge. / John Jones-Imagn Images
If you are the owner of a WNBA team, it's a fair bet that regardless of the global economic climate, at least one part of your portfolio is in a good shape.

On Tuesday, Sportico and its writer Kurt Badenhausen released their WNBA team valuations—and they were eye-popping. One particular tidbit, however, stuck out. Every team in the league—every last one—has increased in value by more than 100% in the past calendar year.

Leading the way are the expansion Golden State Valkyries, whose $500 million valuation is a record for women's sports. For comparison's sake, that's a higher valuation than four Major League Soccer teams.

The world champion New York Liberty follow at $420 million, while the Indiana Fever, which feature guard Caitlin Clark, are third at $335 million.

All told, the average squad in the 13-team circuit saw its value increase 180% from 2024 to '25.

WNBA expansion talk continues to abound, but make no mistake—if you want one now, it's going to cost you.

