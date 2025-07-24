Wings Make Decision on Former Indiana Fever Player Before Valkyries Game
The Dallas Wings are looking to change their momentum in the second half of the season and improve upon their 7-17 record and bottom spot in the Western Conference.
That plan has started off well with a 87-63 win over the Seattle Storm that was powered by a massive 53 point second half for the win. The Wings' next matchup is against the Golden State Valkyries on Friday, who are similarly looking to correct course after dropping three straight games before the break.
To keep their roster stocked, the Wings have signed guard Grace Berger to a seven-day-contract on Thursday. This will be the second such contract Berger has signed with Dallas after signing her original seven-day with the team on July 16.
Berger was drafted seventh overall by the Indiana Fever in 2023 after a successful college career at Indiana University. She was released by the Fever after two seasons and has since bounced around the league. She was initially signed awarded on waivers to the Minnesota Lynx in 2025 but was waived following the preseason.
She then signed a hardship contract with the Los Angeles Sparks on June 17 and appeared in one game before also being waived by Los Angeles. That led her to the Wings. The six-foot guard is still hunting her first regular season point in 2025 and is averaging 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in her appearances with Los Angeles and Dallas.
Berger's second signing provides depth to a somewhat injury-addled Wings roster with guard Tyasha Harris and forward Maddy Siegrist both out with knee injuries. Harris is confirmed out for the season while Siegrist does not have a clear timetable for her return.