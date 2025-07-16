Dallas Wings On SI

Dallas Wings sign former first-round pick from Indiana Fever

Grace Berger was a standout star for Indiana in the Big Ten before making her jump to the pros

Zain Bando

May 14, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Grace Berger (34) reacts after called for a foul as they take on the Connecticut Sun in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
May 14, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Grace Berger (34) reacts after called for a foul as they take on the Connecticut Sun in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings made a roster move Wednesday, one likely familiar to younger fans of the Indiana Hoosiers women's basketball team.

Former Hoosier guard Grace Berger joins the Wings on a seven-day hardship contract, according to a Wings-issued statement.

"Berger was the seventh overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2023 WNBA Draft," a portion of the statement reads. "She averaged 4.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in her rookie season with the Fever, appearing in 36 games. The 5-foot-11-inch guard spent two seasons with Indiana before being waived prior to the 2025 season."

Berger has not enjoyed much success at the pro level as of yet, but with the Wings undergoing injury struggles, it was time for a change.

READ MORE: Paige Bueckers shuts down reporter regarding Caitlin Clark question

Berger Gets A New Start

Berger was a legend at Indiana
Mar 4, 2023; Minneapolis, MINN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Grace Berger (34) drives to the basket while Ohio State Buckeyes forward Taylor Thierry (2) defends during the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

In college, however, Berger's accolades spoke volumes as the Hoosiers enjoyed immense postseason success while she thrived as Indiana's mainstay glue that kept the team together.

"She ranks seventh all-time in scoring, second in all-time assists and is the all-time winningest player in school history with 118 career victories," another segment reads.

Nevertheless, it's an important time for the Wings as their season reaches the second-half mark.

The team's struggles continued this past Sunday as Berger's now-former team, the Indiana Fever (12-10), defeated the Wings in a non-competitive nationally televised game, extending their losing streak to three.

The Wings (6-16) host the Las Vegas Aces Wednesday night, as they are in a similar spot. The Aces (10-11) rebounded in a big way, however, defeating the Golden State Valkyries (10-11) 104-102 this past Saturday.

Las Vegas had lost its last three games, including an 81-54 letdown against the Fever to stumble toward the below-.500 mark.

With much of the season still left, the Wings need momentum. Even if it doesn't mean a playoff berth, it has to mean something going into next year to continue the rebuild.

For now, it's a clean slate and Dallas must capitalize.

READ MORE: Caitlin Clark, Fever set WNBA-best mark against Paige Bueckers, Wings

Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.

More Dallas Wings News

Published |Modified
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.

Home/News