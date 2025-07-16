Dallas Wings sign former first-round pick from Indiana Fever
The Dallas Wings made a roster move Wednesday, one likely familiar to younger fans of the Indiana Hoosiers women's basketball team.
Former Hoosier guard Grace Berger joins the Wings on a seven-day hardship contract, according to a Wings-issued statement.
"Berger was the seventh overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2023 WNBA Draft," a portion of the statement reads. "She averaged 4.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in her rookie season with the Fever, appearing in 36 games. The 5-foot-11-inch guard spent two seasons with Indiana before being waived prior to the 2025 season."
Berger has not enjoyed much success at the pro level as of yet, but with the Wings undergoing injury struggles, it was time for a change.
Berger Gets A New Start
In college, however, Berger's accolades spoke volumes as the Hoosiers enjoyed immense postseason success while she thrived as Indiana's mainstay glue that kept the team together.
"She ranks seventh all-time in scoring, second in all-time assists and is the all-time winningest player in school history with 118 career victories," another segment reads.
Nevertheless, it's an important time for the Wings as their season reaches the second-half mark.
The team's struggles continued this past Sunday as Berger's now-former team, the Indiana Fever (12-10), defeated the Wings in a non-competitive nationally televised game, extending their losing streak to three.
The Wings (6-16) host the Las Vegas Aces Wednesday night, as they are in a similar spot. The Aces (10-11) rebounded in a big way, however, defeating the Golden State Valkyries (10-11) 104-102 this past Saturday.
Las Vegas had lost its last three games, including an 81-54 letdown against the Fever to stumble toward the below-.500 mark.
With much of the season still left, the Wings need momentum. Even if it doesn't mean a playoff berth, it has to mean something going into next year to continue the rebuild.
For now, it's a clean slate and Dallas must capitalize.
