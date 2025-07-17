WNBA Facing Another Decision After Caitlin Clark News
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been ruled out for WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. After suffering another groin injury prior to the break, Clark announced on Thursday that she needs to rest her body before the second half begins.
“I'm so excited for Indy to host WNBA All-Star this weekend,” Clark said in a statement released by the Fever. “I want to thank the Indianapolis Host Committee and all of the people that have put endless work in over the past year to put this event together. I know this will be the best All-Star yet.”
She then added, “I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can't participate in the 3-Point Contest or the All-Star Game. I have to rest my body. I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I'm looking forward to helping Sandy coach our team to a win. Can't wait to see you all out there!”
The WNBA has already announced Clark will be replaced in the All-Star Game by Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes. However, Clark was also set to compete in the 3-Point Contest, and her potential replacement is a decision the league still faces.
There are plenty of worthy candidates, as outlined by Sports Illustrated's Karl Rasmussen. If she is interested, another player the league should consider is Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes. While the Valkyries already have one All-Star Weekend representative in Kayla Thornton, who is a reserve on Team Clark, Hayes has a strong case for the 3-Point Contest.
In 15 games this season Hayes has converted on 46.0% of her 3-point attempts. Among all players with at least 60 attempts from deep this season, that ranks third-best in the league (via WNBA Stats).
It is worth noting the possibility that Hayes may not want to compete on short notice. But if the 13-year WNBA veteran has interest, her 3-point shooting this season makes her a worthy participant.