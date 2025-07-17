Four Players Who Could Replace Caitlin Clark in WNBA Three-Point Contest
Caitlin Clark announced Thursday that she will not be able to participate in the three-point contest or All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this weekend after sustaining a groin injury on Tuesday in a game against the Sun.
With the Fever due to host All-Star weekend, Clark's absence from the events is certainly a loss for the league. We've discussed some players who would make sense as replacements on the All-Star roster for Clark, but there are also some sharpshooters who could now get their chance in the three-point contest after the star guard bowed out.
With Clark out of the mix, there's a vacancy in the participation pool alongside Sabrina Ionescu, Allisha Gray, Sonia Citron and Kelsey Plum.
We'll take a look at some potential replacements who have been lighting it up from deep in 2025.
Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx
McBride has been one of the league's best three-point shooters this season, knocking down triples at a 37.7% clip. She's third in the WNBA with 52 made threes this season, averaging 2.6 makes per game. McBride was added to the All-Star roster as a replacement for the injured Rhyne Howard, and she should also be under consideration to enter the three-point contest considering the long-range prowess she's displayed this year.
Sami Whitcomb, Phoenix Mercury
Sami Whitcomb has been lighting it up from three-point range in her age-36 season. In her first year with the Mercury, Whitcomb is shooting at a 37% clip from deep and is averaging 2.2 threes per game, which ranks seventh in the league. After struggling with her shot in Seattle in 2024, shooting just 29.2% from three-point range, she's rediscovered her stroke from beyond the arc and has re-established herself as one of the league's premier perimeter scoring specialists.
Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever
Since Clark can't suit up for the contest, why not have one of her Fever teammates take her spot? Mitchell took control of the Fever's franchise record for most made threes in her career with 607, passing Tamika Catchings for the top spot on Wednesday. This season, Mitchell has made 49 threes, which ranks sixth in the league, and is knocking them down at a 36.6% clip. She's Indiana's leading scorer and has long been one of the biggest three-point threats in the league, making her an ideal replacement for her injured teammate.
Kennedy Burke, New York Liberty
Kennedy Burke's efficiency from three-point range has been off the charts this season. The Liberty winger is making 1.8 threes per game while shooting at a stunning 47.9% clip. She's 37-for-75 from downtown this year, which is far and away the best percentage among any player with 75 or more attempts. While Burke only averages 9.2 points per game and takes just 6.3 field goal attempts per contest, she's been making the most of her opportunities and is certainly worthy of a spot in the field at the three-point contest.