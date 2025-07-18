WNBA Fans React to Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin All-Star Party Video
All-Star weekend brings people together.
While the game itself doesn't tip-off until Saturday, the partying has already begun across the WNBA. Stars arrived in style to Indianapolis Thursday night on the Orange Carpet and had the day and night to relax and settle in before the 3-Point Contest and and Skills Competition kick off the events schedule.
The beauty of the All-Star Game in any sport is that it brings the league's best together to have fun and socialize in a way that fans don't get to see throughout the season and the WNBA is no exception. Players get a chance to hang out with their peers and reunite with old friends and teammates from the past.
Former college teammates Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin had the chance to catch up at the WNBA Player party ahead of the All-Star festivities. The pair were teammates for four years at the University of Iowa and have remained close friends.
Clark, now with the Indiana Fever, and Martin, now with the Golden State Valkyries, are some of the most recognizable names in the WNBA with each of them having massive social media followings. It's safe to say that fans were thrilled to see the two reunited.
A video of the two surfaced on social media, and while it is brief, fans had a lot to say.
"My favorite duo 😍," a fan quoted the post with.
"My fave pair of besties," another fan quoted.
"kate and caitlin never separated im crying," another fan said.
"All I care about is the fact that Kate Martin is there with Caitlin Clark," another post on X read.
"Kate and Caitlin, Besties forever," another posted.
Neither Clark nor Martin will be playing in the All-Star game, but they've brought some serious star power to Indianapolis nonetheless.