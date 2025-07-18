Angel Reese, A'ja Wilson and Others Shine on the WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet
This year's WNBA All-Stars all arrived in Indianapolis on Thursday and strutted on the Orange Carpet ahead of this weekend's events.
The members of Team Caitlin Clark and Team Napheesa Collier arrived in style on the Orange Carpet. Every WNBA star dazzled in their own ways, but some looks stood out to fans online.
Angel Reese, who is making her second All-Star appearance—this time on Team Collier—showed out in a leopard print ankle-length trench coat, topped off with sunglasses and a high bun. Her look was one of the winners of the night.
Three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson paid homage to her iconic in-game look with her fit on Thursday night. She's known for wearing a long leg sleeve on one leg in games, so her dress this week covered one leg floor-length.
Paige Bueckers, who is making her All-Star debut in her rookie season, wore a Marni outfit with Prada shoes. Bueckers is known for her style.
Sabrina Ionescu showed up in a pretty sweet Nike outfit. She wore a short blazer with the Nike swoosh on it, along with tights covered in the swoosh.
These weren't the only WNBA stars who shined on the Orange Carpet. Check out the rest of the Team Clark and Team Collier members who crushed their carpet looks.
The All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.