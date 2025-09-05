WNBA Fans React to Golden State Valkyries’ Historic Moment
The Golden State Valkyries made WNBA history on Thursday night.
After coming from behind against the Dallas Wings on the way to an 84-80 victory, the Valkyries went home with a lot more than just a win in the books; they clinched a trip to the playoffs in their first season as a franchise, something that's never been done before.
In the hours that have followed since that groundbreaking victory, there has been a wave of celebrations on social media, both from the Valkyries' accounts and from national outlets across the league. Throughout the season, the Valkyries have shown love to the loyal fanbase that has cheered them on in sold-out crowds night after night in Ballhalla, and the aftermath of their historic playoff clinch has been no different.
One of many posts the Valkyries put out on Thursday night after the game was a video of the players walking down the tunnel in their playoff t-shirts, now officially wearable after the clinch. The post included a call to fans to share their reactions to the pivotal moment in franchise history, and fans certainly answered that call.
"Congratulations Valkyries on making history!! Playoff bound!! The Bay is proud of you!!" one fan commented.
"FEELING PURPLE !!!!" another fan said in a reply that featured a video from the stands of Ballhalla after the game ended, possibly meaning they were one of the many Bay area faithful in attendance for the historic game.
"Elated. And maybe a little stunned," a fan said, reflecting on the surprise that many have felt about the Valkyries' triumphant and unprecedented season.
"That's a historic run right out the gate. Major props to the team and front office for building something real so fast. On the court and in the market, they're a win," one fan replied.
"Proud & humbled to have the most talented, classiest AND grittiest team in the league!!!! Love you guys SO MUCH!!! Hardest working team in the league over here! Making history like it’s NBD!!!" an excited fan said.
"[Natalie Nakase] gotta be coach of the year," a fan vouched.
"This is THE TEAM," another fan said of the Valkyries and their record-setting season.
"I love this for them. A team that was comprised of bench players from other teams showed what a great coach and team mentality can do," one fan noted.
The playoff picture is almost set with just three games remaining in the season for the Valkyries, and their most likely opponent in the first round is the No. 6 Atlanta Dream. The first round kicks off Sunday, Sep. 14, and regardless of their opponent, Golden State will be the lower seed in the matchup and host Game 2 of the first round, the first playoff game in Valkyries history.
That game will be in an unfamiliar venue, the SAP Center in San Jose, usually the home of the San Jose Sharks of the NHL. Chase Center will be unavailable for the first two rounds of the playoffs due to a scheduling wrinkle since Chase Center will be hosting the Laver Cup, a tennis tournament that reserved the venue years ago, long before the success of this magnitude for the newest WNBA team could have been expected.
No matter the venue, the crowds of Ballhalla are sure to follow their team. If Golden State's success continues at this pace, there are sure to be more reactions to come.