Golden State Valkyries On SI

WNBA Officials Receive More Criticism From Valkyries Coach

Golden State Valkyries Coach Natalie Nakase took issue with the officiating.

Anwar Stetson

Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase reacts during the second half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center.
Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase reacts during the second half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In a thrilling contest, the Golden State Valkyries won a crucial road game against the Atlanta Dream Tuesday night behind 18 points from guard Cecilia Zandalasini, who hit a game-winning jumper with three seconds left in regulation for a 77-75 victory.

The Valkyries remain in ninth place after the game, two wins behind the 14-13 Las Vegas Aces. The Aces, fresh off of a victory over the Los Angeles Sparks, currently hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the league. In a back-and-forth hard-fought contest, the Valkyries survived a 19-6 fourth quarter run by Atlanta to secure a much-needed win. Golden State will face the 7th place Washington Mystics as the team’s five-game road trip continues Thursday. 

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray, Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun
Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) controls the ball against Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun (13). / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Though not as zealous in her criticism of the refereeing as games past, Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase noted the foul discrepancy between the two clubs when speaking with reporters postgame.

“We knew the physicality of Atlanta and their size was going to be a challenge, and I thought we did a hell of a job just team-wise being in the passing lanes, being physical without fouling,” Nakase told reporters postgame. “But the fouls ended up being 21 on us, 11 for them, that’s a big gap.”

“In terms of the free throws they had 21, we had eight,” she added. “... Resiliency was what I saw tonight.” 

The Valkyries made a franchise-record seven 3-pointers in the third quarter–three from veteran guard Tiffany Hayes. Zandaliasini led all scorers with 18 points and added a game-high eight rebounds in the win.

Atlanta’s Jordin Canada led all scorers with 21 points along with eight assists despite the loss. 

After a three-game losing streak heading into the All-Star break, Golden State has won two of its last three contests. The Valkyries play the 13-13 Washington Mystics on Thursday.

Published |Modified
Anwar Stetson
ANWAR STETSON

Anwar Stetson is a Multimedia Sports Journalist from Los Angeles, California. He previously worked as a TV News Reporter for KRCR News Channel 7 in Chico, California--covering politics, local news, wildfires, crime, and high school football. As an Assistant Editor for Spectrum Sportsnet: Los Angeles, Anwar worked on award-winning programs Backstage:Lakers and Backstage:Dodgers, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the two franchises' most prominent athletes. Anwar is a graduate of the University of Southern California, where he received his Master's Degree in Specialized Journalism (Sports Emphasis) in 2019. He graduated from the University of California, Merced with a B.A. in English in 2016. In addition to Sports Illustrated, Anwar covers high school sports for Prep Network, and the WNBA for The Sporting Tribune.