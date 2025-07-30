WNBA Officials Receive More Criticism From Valkyries Coach
In a thrilling contest, the Golden State Valkyries won a crucial road game against the Atlanta Dream Tuesday night behind 18 points from guard Cecilia Zandalasini, who hit a game-winning jumper with three seconds left in regulation for a 77-75 victory.
The Valkyries remain in ninth place after the game, two wins behind the 14-13 Las Vegas Aces. The Aces, fresh off of a victory over the Los Angeles Sparks, currently hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the league. In a back-and-forth hard-fought contest, the Valkyries survived a 19-6 fourth quarter run by Atlanta to secure a much-needed win. Golden State will face the 7th place Washington Mystics as the team’s five-game road trip continues Thursday.
Though not as zealous in her criticism of the refereeing as games past, Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase noted the foul discrepancy between the two clubs when speaking with reporters postgame.
“We knew the physicality of Atlanta and their size was going to be a challenge, and I thought we did a hell of a job just team-wise being in the passing lanes, being physical without fouling,” Nakase told reporters postgame. “But the fouls ended up being 21 on us, 11 for them, that’s a big gap.”
“In terms of the free throws they had 21, we had eight,” she added. “... Resiliency was what I saw tonight.”
The Valkyries made a franchise-record seven 3-pointers in the third quarter–three from veteran guard Tiffany Hayes. Zandaliasini led all scorers with 18 points and added a game-high eight rebounds in the win.
Atlanta’s Jordin Canada led all scorers with 21 points along with eight assists despite the loss.
After a three-game losing streak heading into the All-Star break, Golden State has won two of its last three contests. The Valkyries play the 13-13 Washington Mystics on Thursday.