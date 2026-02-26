Analyst Believes Dallas Wings' Choice For No. 1 Pick is Clear
The Dallas Wings could take a risk with the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft.
Many are pinning UConn guard Azzi Fudd to the Wings with the top selection, but the team could also take a shot on a young prospect in Spanish forward Awa Fam, who projects to be one of the top frontcourt players in the game when she is fully developed. CBS Sports writer Jack Maloney believes she is the best player in the upcoming draft class.
"Fam has the most potential of anyone in this class, which is why she's No. 1 on the big board. She's 6-foot-4, athletic and versatile on both ends of the floor. She's also a few years away from being the best version of herself, and will need more time to develop than some of the other candidates to be the No. 1 pick," Maloney wrote.
"Here, it's worth touching on Fam's numbers, which do not jump off the page: seven points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals on 57.9% shooting in EuroLeague Women action and 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 60.6% shooting in Liga Femenina Endesa action.
"Valencia's roster is filled with current and former WNBA players, including Leonie Fiebich, Nia Coffey, Kayla Alexander and Yvonne Anderson. Fam only plays about 20 minutes per game, is not a primary offensive option and is competing against seasoned pros on a nightly basis. The majority of her touches come via the pick-and-roll or offensive rebounds, and she rarely has an opportunity to put her full skillset on display."
Awa Fam Could Transform Wings
Fam will need some time to get acclimated and adjusted to the WNBA lifestyle. Considering the fact she doesn't play as often as other collegiate prospects is something worth noticing, but the potential she has makes her a possibility to be drafted over some players who could help a team achieve more sooner.
The Wings need to figure out if they have the patience to work with Fam for a few years in order for things to reach its full potential. They could opt for someone like UConn guard Azzi Fudd that might be a better fit for 2026, but they may feel Fam is too important of a prospect to pass up at this point in time.
The WNBA Draft is scheduled for next month.
