Azzi Fudd Gets Real About Possibly Joining Paige Bueckers on Dallas Wings
The Dallas Wings hold the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft for the second year in a row. They could also be drafting a UConn Husky for the second year in a row.
Paige Bueckers was the obvious pick at the top of the 2025 WNBA Draft, and she went on to be the Rookie of the Year, an All-Star starter, and made All-WNBA Second Team, which is an impressive feat for a rookie. But there is no obvious pick for 2026.
One candidate is Bueckers' former college teammate and her girlfriend, Azzi Fudd. She's had a standout season for UConn this year, averaging 18 PPG while shooting a blistering 47% from three on 6.5 attempts per game. With how desperately the Wings need three-point shooting, Fudd could make sense as an option.
Fudd recently appeared on the "Game Recognize Game" with Breanna Stewart and Myles Turner as part of a collaboration with her own podcast, "Fudd Around and Find Out." Stewart asked Fudd how much she's keeping an eye on the first pick: "How much are you watching that [conversation about the first pick?] Because from what I'm seeing... It's fluctuating. It was going to be Awa Fam, and now it's Azzi. Is there a big — like, you want to be No. 1, I'm assuming — but are you thinking about it a lot?"
Fudd answered graciously, saying, "I'm not. I mean, obviously, getting drafted is the dream, and being No. 1 is the dream. I want to be in that UConn hallway with you, and with everyone else. But I'm really not thinking about it.
"I'm not on social media too much, to avoid seeing that and just hearing all the outside voices. Because I've seen with all my past teammates, just how easy it is to be consumed by that, and to be consumed by what's next. But I'm really trying to stay present, because I know I've got two months left. And as much as I might complain... I'm really not trying to think too much of what's gonna happen after. Because also, I can't control it, it's not in my hands. I've got to take care of business here first."
Azzi Fudd or Awa Fam... Who Should the Dallas Wings Pick?
UCLA's Lauren Betts has been in the conversation for the top pick as well, but it seems like it will come down to Awa Fam or Azzi Fudd. Who they select may also depend on whether or not Awak Kuier returns from overseas. It will also depend on free agency.
The Wings desperately need to upgrade the roster around Bueckers. Fudd would give them a high-floor elite shooter, and you can't have enough strong shooting around Bueckers.
Fam has the higher ceiling as a 19-year-old athletic center, and the game is getting bigger and more physical. Having someone who can control the interior, like Fam, would help shore up their leaky defense.
The Wings likely can't go wrong with either prospect, but having Fudd would feed the storylines for years.
