Kate Martin Reveals What It's Like to Play With Dallas Wings Star Paige Bueckers
The Unrivaled League has given fans some pairings and combinations that women's basketball fans could have only dreamed about. Breeze BC has given us a look at a few big ones alongside Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers.
One of her Unrivaled teammates, Kate Martin, recently went on the "We Need to Talk" podcast with Alicia Jay, where she talked about playing alongside one of the game's best.
"To be able to be teammates with Paige after playing against her in college and playing against her at the pro level, it's just been really cool to see how she handles her business, how she handles being a pro, and just see her mindset, her messages to the team, how she thinks about it," Martin started. "And it is truly why she is one of the best in the entire league. She handles her business a certain way, and that girl is a stud. I love playing with people like that. She just makes the game easier for everybody else. It's been very fun. We don't have many games left, so just trying to cherish it and get some more wins under our belt."
Kate Martin played at Iowa alongside Caitlin Clark, so she's no stranger to being around a superstar talent. But she has had a little more success in the WNBA, as she was part of the upstart Golden State Valkyries that made the playoffs in their first year as a franchise.
Meanwhile, Bueckers and the Dallas Wings tied for the worst record in the league, which helped them land the first overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. That will give them another young star to pair with Bueckers.
Bueckers has been dominating the Unrivaled League while playing next to Kate Martin, averaging 24.5 PPG, 6.3 APG, and 6.1 RPG. She's second in the league in assists and third in scoring, but it's fair to wonder if the assists could go down with the addition of Courtney Williams. Bueckers would be in the MVP discussion if Breeze had a better record, but they're 5-6 with three games left to play.
Breeze is on the brink of making the playoffs, but they're playing without Rickea Jackson as she deals with a personal matter. That could make these last few games a little tricky. Their next game will be on Saturday against Vinyl BC, who is a game behind Breeze in the standings.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.