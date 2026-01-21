Caitlin Clark, Fever Will Face Paige Bueckers' Wings in Season Opener
The Dallas Wings now know when they will play all 44 games on their schedule this season, assuming no games are compromised for the upcoming collective bargaining agreement negotiations.
One game the Wings will have circled on their schedule comes on May 9 when the team travels to the midwest to face off against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. This will mark just the second time Paige Bueckers has faced off against Clark and the Fever in the WNBA.
Wings open season vs. Clark's Fever
A rivalry between the two basketball phenoms has built over the past couple of years, especially with UConn and Iowa facing off in high-level collegiate games, including the Final Four.
It's been natural for the last two #1 overall picks to be paired and pitted against each other, but the two have a common respect for one another.
"She handles it with grace. The pressure that she's put on every single night to perform at the level that she does, it's inhumane, really, to expect people to be perfect and to not have off games or off nights. If she doesn't go 8-for-10 from three, people are questioning things. It's unfair to have to deal with that," Bueckers said of Clark last summer via Clutch Points reporter Joey Mistretta.
The Wings will face off against the Fever twice more in the 2026 season, both within a week of each other in the middle of August. The Wings will travel to Gainbridge Fieldhouse again on August 14 before the Fever will come down on August 20 in a game that will take place at the American Airlines Center rather than the College Park Center due to a high demand of tickets.
The Wings will play three games this season at the American Airlines Center, including their matchup against the Fever. The first game takes place on July 12 when Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky come to the Lone Star State and the second comes on August 7th when the Golden State Valkyries make their lone trip to Dallas for the season.
With the schedule coming out, there is now a stronger desire for an agreement to take place. If the two sides weren't close to a deal, there is a chance that the schedule likely would not have been released. So, this is a positive sign of progress moving forward.