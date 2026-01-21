Wings Schedule Revealed for 2026 WNBA Season
The Dallas Wings are getting ready for the 2026 WNBA season, which just had its schedule released to the public.
The season is set to begin on May 9, when the team takes on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on the road. This will mark the second meeting between Clark and Paige Bueckers in the WNBA after the former played in just one of the four games between the two teams last season.
Here's a look at the schedule month-over-month:
May
The season starts on May 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Indiana Fever. Then the team returns for a three-game homestand against the Atlanta Dream, Minnesota Lynx, and Washington Mystics. The Wings will head back out on the road to face off against the Chicago Sky, Atlanta Dream, and New York Liberty. The month ends with a visit from the defending champion Las Vegas Aces at the College Park Center.
June
The month of June starts off with a home game against the Seattle Storm before the team heads out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx. After returning home for a brief stay against the Phoenix Mercury, the Wings will head out to the West Coast again for their first ever meeting against the Portland Fire.
The Wings will then head home to face off against the Aces once again before heading back out to the West Coast to face off against the Golden State Valkyries. The end of the month comes with four games, two at home against the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx and two on the road against the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces.
July
In July, the team will be on the road for four games against the Connecticut Sun, Toronto Tempo, and New York Liberty. The Wings will play a pair of games in Toronto for the first time in franchise history. Then the team returns home for games against the Sky and Liberty before another trip to face the Fire, which is the final matchup before All-Star Weekend in Chicago.
The month ends with a game at home against the Dream and a road contest against the Mystics.
August
The Wings will play 11 games in August before the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in early September in Germany. The last game the Wings will play before the World Cup is on August 30th against the Connecticut Sun at home.
September
They will then return to the court on September 17th against the Los Angeles Sparks. After that, there will be three games to end the season, two of which come against the Mercury and one last one against the Storm on September 23rd before the playoffs begin.
Fans can look at the full schedule here.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.