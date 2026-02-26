Dallas Wings Could Get Elite Shooter in Azzi Fudd
The Dallas Wings are figuring out what to do with the top selection in the WNBA draft.
Among the possible candidates is UConn guard Azzi Fudd, who is deemed as one of the best shooters to come into the league, according to CBS Sports contributor Jack Maloney.
"It is not hyperbole to call Fudd one of the best pure shooting prospects ever. (In 2018, a then-15-year-old Fudd was the first girl ever invited to Stephen Curry's SC30 Select Camp and won its 3-point contest, beating all the boys.) She's making 46.3% on 6.5 attempts per game this season, and is a career 42.3% shooter from behind the arc," Maloney wrote.
"Her form is perfect, her release is lightning-quick and her off-ball movement is always on point. Fudd will immediately be one of the best shooters in the WNBA from Day One.
"Though primarily discussed as an offensive prospect, Fudd is an underrated defender, particularly off the ball. She has very solid fundamentals and a high IQ, which means she's almost always in the right spot. Her aggressiveness on that end of the floor has also improved, and she's averaging a career-high 2.4 steals per game."
Azzi Fudd Could Shoot Her Way to No. 1
Fudd is someone who will likely start at the shooting guard position as soon as she reaches the WNBA. As a strong off-ball player, Fudd really benefits from having a creator in the backcourt alongside her. This makes her a fit for the Wings, who already have her college point guard Paige Bueckers on the roster.
"Fudd does need to improve as an on-ball creator to maximize her upside. Over 43% of her field goal attempts this season have been catch-and-shoot 3s, she rarely gets to the rim or free throw line and she is not a high-level playmaker," Maloney wrote.
While she is someone held in high regard, there are some red flags with her candidacy, especially with injuries.
"Additionally, Fudd's injury history is a concern. She's torn her right ACL twice, her right MCL and her right meniscus, and also had a stress reaction in her right foot."
Ultimately, Fudd is an injury risk, but so are the other potential players that could be picked for the No. 1 selection. Awa Fam is 6-4, while Lauren Betts stands 6-7, both of which could lead to knee issues themselves, so that should not deter the Wings away.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.