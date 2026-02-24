WNBA Stars Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese Could Clash This Offseason
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has helped lead Unrivaled's Breeze BC to the postseason as their first-round postseason matchup awaits.
Despite losing to Mist Monday night, the Breeze clinching a playoff spot may mean that parity is on the way when the festivities get underway this Saturday. In doing so, a potential hypothetical matchup could see Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (Rose BC) matchup with Bueckers in the opening round as Reese's team tries to defend its title.
Bueckers and Reese have been publicly known to be close friends despite not playing on the same team professionally (minus training with Team USA).
"That’s my dog," Reese said on Unapologetically Angel. "I love Paige. I’m really happy to also see her grow. She did a lot of great things in the league this year.”
Should they play against each other, Unrivaled may be gifted one of the best games in recent memory as both are two of women's basketball's biggest stars to date.
Could Bueckers vs. Reese Happen in Unrivaled Playoffs?
It would only be the start of the postseason, though. Someone would have to lose, which would add to the madness of an already electrifying season as the WNBA season continues to remain in limbo, barring what happens with the CBA agreement moving forward.
According to ESPN women's basketball reporter Alexa Philippou, the target date for finalizing the CBA is Tuesday, March 10. Should it not come to fruition, there's a small chance of a potential Bueckers vs. Reese matchup only happening once. Therefore, for women's basketball fans everywhere, excitement should be beginning to build if the Rose-Breeze showdown happens.
Even though the anticipation for the game is justified, their friendship took on a whole different level through their Reese's and Oreo's partnership as they revealed further details to Women's Health Magazine in December.
Of course, it's all in good fun when it comes to off-court banter.
"I learned that Angel doesn't know the difference between chocolate and candy and that there's levels to it and there's a difference to it," Bueckers said. "But no, I think for Angel and me, we've been competing against each other for the longest time. So, to finally be on the same team in Reese’s and Oreo, it's been pretty fun to get to know each other personally off the court."
But, ultimately, the court is where both of their competitive spirits shine through. It could become a reality once again shortly.