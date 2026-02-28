Dallas Wings Could Reportedly Explore Massive Upgrade To NBA Arena
A franchise-altering change sometimes is a necessity for a team to improve leaps and bounds.
The Dallas Wings have undergone a few of those, including hiring a new head coach in Jose Fernandez at the end of last season while simultaneously witnessing star guard Paige Bueckers win the league's Rookie of the Year Award as a former No. 1 overall selection.
Their latest potential move, though, may be the most underrated for the long-term future, which could see them play their games at American Airlines Center rather than the shared space of College Park Center at UT-Arlington.
According to several reputable reports on Friday, including Fox 4 News in Dallas, exploring this possibility down the line is not out of the question.
However, the CEO of the Wings, Greg Bibbs, says that's not a viable option for the team right now, saying, "The arena does not possess the team-specific training elements our athletes need and deserve. I think there are good reasons both current AAC tenants do not practice in that venue.”
Could Dallas Wings Move To AAC?
Right now, there doesn't seem to be direct movement from the city to make any real changes, but an inquiry has already been initiated to look into this further should the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and NHL's Dallas Stars not renew their lease with AAC before it expires in 2031.
If the Wings were to move there, this would likely be seen as a massive positive rather than a negative. The WNBA season runs from the spring through late summer and early fall, should the Wings become a playoff team. This would not give the arena more events than it otherwise would not have had, but it would allow for the Wings to be seen live and in person by more WNBA, women's basketball, and sports fans in general.
College Park Center currently seats 7,000, whereas American Airlines Center can seat an upwards of 19,200 for an NBA basketball game during its sold-out nights, depending on who the Mavericks play. To grow the sport and get more eyeballs on the likes of Fernandez, Bueckers, and a young Wings core, this adjustment could see a major shift in the team's popularity and entice more people to buy tickets, given the familiarity of the arena for many who live in the area.
Bueckers has been vocal during her Breeze BC Unrivaled season about the benefits of women's basketball being played in NBA arenas. Philadelphia's Xfinity Center got a taste of it firsthand earlier this season.
There is a long way to go before the wheels are truly in motion, but recognizing the Wings' interest shows they are serious about being one of the WNBA's premier teams to pay attention to for years to come.