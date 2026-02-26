Dallas Wings’ Paige Bueckers Says WNBA Will Have 2026 Season
Second-year Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers remains optimistic there will be a WNBA season this fall despite ongoing conflicts with the CBA centered around the league's position against the players.
Bueckers told Elle Magazine that there is no reason to be discouraged until a final call is made, re-emphasizing her belief that a resolution is going to be reached sooner than later.
"Yes, there'll be a season," Bueckers said. "We're going to figure it out. I think everybody wants to capitalize on the momentum right now, so I think we're going to figure it out. We'll have a season."
Should a season materialize, Bueckers said she looks forward to blossoming into a bigger role with the Wings and is all-in on the culture Jose Fernandez is attempting to build in his first season as coach.
Paige Bueckers Opens Up About New Era With Dallas Wings
"I'm just looking forward to continuing to build," Bueckers said of her second season. "We have a foundation, and we have a core, and we have a new coaching staff, so it's going to be really exciting just to see where what it'll be like under their wings and how we can continue to grow and get better as a team."
The Wings finished 10-34 last season, allowing them to own the No. 1 overall pick for the second straight year, as WNBA draft experts suggest Azzi Fudd, Bueckers' former UConn Huskies teammate, will be selected to reunite with Bueckers.
Bueckers, though, remains focused on the present.
This includes growing closer to Fernandez.
"We’ve met a couple of times, just sat and got dinner and chopped it up, and I think he has a good plan for the team," Bueckers said. "So, I’m excited about that, and we’ll see how this free agency stuff goes. We’ll see how the expansion draft goes, and then we have the number one pick, so we’ll see how the WNBA draft goes."
Bueckers said she feels at home in Dallas, despite the rough start her career got off to from a team standpoint. Now, she says she feels in a better spot with the ongoing changes that are being made.
"I’m really excited for the future," Bueckers said. "We got a lot of people who love basketball and are really passionate about it and want to continue to get better, so it’s all exciting.
In a few weeks, we will find out if there is a season. If there is, Bueckers will continue to remain one of the biggest names in the sport.
