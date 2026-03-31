Dallas Wings Will be Popular Team to Raid in WNBA Expansion Draft

We are just days away from the WNBA expansion draft, and while we don't know the full list of players left unprotected, teams' lists were due to the WNBA by Sunday. Even if the Dallas Wings were arguably the worst team in the league last year, they have a lot of intriguing players who could excite other franchises.

Teams could only protect five players, which includes players currently on the roster, set to be free agents, or playing internationally if the team owns their draft rights. That left a team like the Dallas Wings with some hard decisions to make.

Paige Bueckers and Maddy Siegrist are obvious players to keep, and Aziaha James showed promise as a first-round pick last year, too. That still leaves two spots to decide between Arike Ogunbowale, Li Yueru, JJ Quinerly, Haley Jones, Awak Kuier, Diamond Miller, and more. There are talented players in that group.

Ogunbowale is the biggest name. Dallas had chances to trade her during 2025's trade deadline, but opted to keep her, even with her set to be a free agent. They probably feel like the coaching change they made this offseason will help Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers coexist better. They'd still have to re-sign Ogunbowale, but it's hard to let a 4-time All-Star walk for free.

Aug 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) reacts against the Washington Mystics during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Awak Kuier was a former second overall pick, but she didn't perform well in her first three seasons in Dallas. However, she has played much better overseas the last two seasons, and the Wings still hold her rights. They remain optimistic that she could be a part of the team's future.

Haley Jones is likely on the outside looking in, someone who Elaine Blum of Women's Fastbreak On SI thinks could make a big impact.

"Jones’s career has had its ups and downs. She played two seasons with the Dream after going sixth in the 2023 Draft and even saw some playing time in three playoff games. Then, the Dream waived her ahead of the 2025 season. Jones played her way onto the Wings’ roster and was a true bright spot for the struggling team. She emerged as a versatile role player who can handle the ball, create for her teammates, go to work in the paint, and battle on the boards. She could play solid minutes for an expansion team right away and may even put together a breakout season."

The Wings signed Jones after she was waived by the Phoenix Mercury in June, and picked up a spot in the rotation due to her versatility. The former 6th overall pick could be one of the first picks off the board, depending on how the rest of the board shakes out.